Citigroup Cuts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $135.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $156.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on monday.com in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $204.69.
monday.com stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. monday.com has a 52-week low of $85.75 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.71.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
