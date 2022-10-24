Wells Fargo & Company Cuts PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $33.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $29.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

Insider Activity

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.36). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PENN Entertainment will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 19.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.