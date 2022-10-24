Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $17,900,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

