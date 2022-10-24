Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $227.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $227.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.44.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $199.25 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $196.96 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after purchasing an additional 184,272 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after purchasing an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,654,000 after purchasing an additional 316,211 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.