Barclays Cuts CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $19.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.21.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $23.59.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,571.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 297.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

