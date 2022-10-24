Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $81.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $55.40 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average is $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after acquiring an additional 956,946 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

