Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) PT Lowered to $345.00 at KeyCorp

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $465.00 to $345.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

POOL has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $397.50.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $286.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.39 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.22.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool will post 18.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 36.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter worth $300,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Pool by 81.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pool by 21.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

