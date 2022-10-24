Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Raised to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $351.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.37. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.24 and a 12 month high of $42.13.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.95 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at $500,633.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director David P. Vernon acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,633.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,275 shares of company stock valued at $170,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

