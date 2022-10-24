CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. CVB Financial has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

