Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) SVP Sells $25,225.20 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $25,225.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 371,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,341,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Coursera Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $11.66 on Monday. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera
Analyst Ratings Changes
COUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
See Also
