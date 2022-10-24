Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

