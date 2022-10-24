Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
Mannatech Price Performance
NASDAQ MTEX opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28.
Mannatech Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mannatech Company Profile
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mannatech (MTEX)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.