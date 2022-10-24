Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
MACK opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.34. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
