Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MACK opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.34. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

