Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Down 4.1 %

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $88.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Insider Activity at Liberty TripAdvisor

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

In related news, insider Dustin Henderson purchased 25,000 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,169 shares in the company, valued at $62,444.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $65,267. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

