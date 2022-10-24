Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LE. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End Price Performance

NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.04 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 2.54. Lands’ End has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,248,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after acquiring an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.