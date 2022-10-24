Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Stock Performance
NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
