Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

