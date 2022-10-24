CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) Insider Purchases A$73,981.89 in Stock

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Rating) insider Megan Clark acquired 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$274.01 ($191.61) per share, with a total value of A$73,981.89 ($51,735.59).

CSL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.32.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

