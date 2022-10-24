Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Buys A$50,590.51 in Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan purchased 49,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,590.51 ($35,377.98).
Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 18th, Alastair Provan acquired 27,368 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.03 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,189.04 ($19,712.62).
- On Friday, August 19th, Alastair Provan acquired 40,928 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.11 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,430.08 ($31,769.29).
Bell Financial Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22.
Bell Financial Group Cuts Dividend
About Bell Financial Group
Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.
