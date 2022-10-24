PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 400 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $31,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 1.8 %
PNRG opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.81. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $105.00.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.
PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.
