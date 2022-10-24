PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Rothschild Robert De Sells 400 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $31,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,283.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

PNRG opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.81. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $105.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

See Also

