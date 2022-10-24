Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,260 shares in the company, valued at $727,717.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, for a total transaction of $33,240.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,600 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 76.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

