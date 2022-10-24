ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires $55,661.04 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 520,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,255,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $46,581.20.

On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $14,953.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $61,094.50.

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $11,158.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $64,356.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty Price Performance

ACR opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 17.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.