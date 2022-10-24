ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Acquires $55,661.04 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 520,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,255,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $45,903.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $46,581.20.
- On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $14,953.00.
- On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $61,094.50.
- On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $188,357.80.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $238,128.66.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,473.76.
- On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $11,158.80.
- On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $1,602.72.
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $64,356.30.
ACR opened at $8.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 124.52, a quick ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.72.
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.
