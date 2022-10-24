Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,840.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,359.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $34,440.00.
- On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00.
- On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $32,178.30.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70.
- On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.
- On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.
- On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.
- On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.
- On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.
CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.8 %
CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.76.
CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
