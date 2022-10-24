Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $33,840.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,359.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $34,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $33,240.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $32,178.30.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $31,501.70.

On Monday, October 10th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,990 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30.

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $28,135.00.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 1.8 %

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $18.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.49. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.76.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 119.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CTO shares. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

