Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Ally Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,235,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.