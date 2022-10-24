adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €87.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) target price on adidas in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

adidas Stock Performance

ADS opened at €103.86 ($105.98) on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €138.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €164.51.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

