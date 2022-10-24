adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €185.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on adidas in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) price objective on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) price target on adidas in a research note on Friday.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €103.86 ($105.98) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €138.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €164.51. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.