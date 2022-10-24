Baader Bank Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €150.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €92.00 ($93.88) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($188.78) price target on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €103.86 ($105.98) on Friday. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($205.11). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €138.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €164.51.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

