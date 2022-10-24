Morgan Stanley Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $10.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.69.

Shares of WU opened at $13.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Western Union has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $20.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 188,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Western Union by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 279,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

