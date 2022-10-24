Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coffee from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Coffee Price Performance
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
