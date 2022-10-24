Citigroup Cuts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $393.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $457.00 to $393.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $319.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,859,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $801,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.