Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains GP from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Plains GP Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Analysts predict that Plains GP will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP



Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

