Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $136.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
PAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.67.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance
PAC stock opened at $143.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
