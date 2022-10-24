Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $136.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

PAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

PAC stock opened at $143.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $112.88 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $330.17 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 42.53% and a net margin of 35.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.