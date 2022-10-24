Insider Buying: MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Purchases $623,161.40 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MacroGenics Stock Up 13.9 %

MacroGenics stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $281.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.92.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

