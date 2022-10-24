Insider Buying: MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Major Shareholder Purchases $623,161.40 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at $27,542,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MacroGenics Stock Up 13.9 %

MacroGenics stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $281.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.92.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading

