Reviewing Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) & SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Procore Technologies and SPS Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $514.82 million 13.84 -$265.17 million ($2.03) -25.90 SPS Commerce $385.28 million 11.40 $44.60 million $1.28 95.29

SPS Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Procore Technologies. Procore Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 2 10 0 2.83 SPS Commerce 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Procore Technologies and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $75.25, suggesting a potential upside of 43.14%. SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $160.83, suggesting a potential upside of 31.86%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Procore Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Procore Technologies has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -36.48% -15.51% -10.91% SPS Commerce 11.46% 10.61% 8.44%

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Procore Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution that provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing staff and trading partner electronic communication infrastructure by enabling easy compliance with retailers' rulebooks, automatic, and digital exchange of information among numerous trading partners through various protocols, and greater visibility into the journey of an order; and Analytics solution, which consists of data analytics applications that enables customers to enhance their visibility across supply chains through greater analytics capabilities. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which enables accurate order management and rapid fulfillment; and community product that accelerates vendor onboarding and ensures trading partner adoption of new supply chain requirements. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

