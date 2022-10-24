Reviewing First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Niles Financial (OTCMKTS:FNFI – Get Rating) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First Niles Financial and First Savings Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Niles Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Savings Financial Group has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.35%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than First Niles Financial.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

First Niles Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Savings Financial Group pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Savings Financial Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

First Niles Financial has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of First Niles Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of First Niles Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Niles Financial and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group 14.54% 10.55% 1.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Niles Financial and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Niles Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Savings Financial Group $185.70 million 0.87 $29.57 million $2.62 8.72

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Niles Financial.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats First Niles Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Niles Financial

First Niles Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles that provides various banking products and services. The company offers personal and business checking and savings, money market deposit, statement savings, and christmas club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. In addition, it offers various loans, including mortgage and consumer loans, and home equity line of credit; and commercial loans and commercial line of credit. Further, the company provides other services, which include e-banking and night depository services, debit and ATM cards, safe deposit boxes, direct and I.R.A. certificates of deposit products, and others. First Niles Financial, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is based in Niles, Ohio.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, land and land development, multi-family real estate, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in the mortgage banking; investment activities; and the provision of property and casualty insurance products, and reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. The company operates 15 branches. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

