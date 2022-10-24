Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $79.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arvinas from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $86,789.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Arvinas Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.44. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

