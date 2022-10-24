Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.31.
ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic
In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,220. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic
Elastic Stock Performance
NYSE ESTC opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.16.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The business had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.
Elastic Company Profile
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.