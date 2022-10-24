Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.31.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $665,187.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,220. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Elastic Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 1,126.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Elastic had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The business had revenue of $250.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

