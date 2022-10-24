Brokerages Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Target Price at $53.21

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

NYSE WPM opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 585.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

