OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several brokerages have commented on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OGE stock opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

