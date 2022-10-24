COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

COMPASS Pathways Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $394.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11. On average, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 19.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 199,268 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 17.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 135,546 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $4,169,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 277.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 252,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.