Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

Insider Activity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The firm had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $48,454.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,582.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

