Analyzing TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Scheid Vineyards and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A TerrAscend 0 3 6 0 2.67

TerrAscend has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 180.79%. Given TerrAscend’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and TerrAscend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million 0.26 $14.19 million $0.23 84.35 TerrAscend $210.42 million 1.93 $3.11 million N/A N/A

Scheid Vineyards has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TerrAscend.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards 0.23% N/A N/A TerrAscend N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TerrAscend beats Scheid Vineyards on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc. The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

