American Clean Resources Group (SMPR) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) is one of 10 public companies in the “Mining & Quarrying Of Non – Metallic Minerals, Except Fuels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Clean Resources Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get American Clean Resources Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Clean Resources Group N/A -$1.13 million -19.71 American Clean Resources Group Competitors $474.41 million $79.37 million -13.12

American Clean Resources Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than American Clean Resources Group. American Clean Resources Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

American Clean Resources Group has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Clean Resources Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Clean Resources Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Clean Resources Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Clean Resources Group Competitors 34 187 276 31 2.58

As a group, “Mining & Quarrying Of Non – Metallic Minerals, Except Fuels” companies have a potential upside of 41.70%. Given American Clean Resources Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Clean Resources Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of shares of all “Mining & Quarrying Of Non – Metallic Minerals, Except Fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of American Clean Resources Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Mining & Quarrying Of Non – Metallic Minerals, Except Fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Clean Resources Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Clean Resources Group N/A N/A -24.51% American Clean Resources Group Competitors 19.82% -28.38% 14.04%

Summary

American Clean Resources Group competitors beat American Clean Resources Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About American Clean Resources Group

(Get Rating)

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Granite Peak Resources, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for American Clean Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Clean Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.