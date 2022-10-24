Reviewing SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY)

SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SBI and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get SBI alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A Runway Growth Finance 0 0 8 0 3.00

Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $14.88, indicating a potential upside of 25.53%. Given Runway Growth Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Runway Growth Finance is more favorable than SBI.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBI $6.80 billion 0.65 $3.27 billion $11.40 1.58 Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 6.77 $45.62 million $0.85 13.94

This table compares SBI and Runway Growth Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than Runway Growth Finance. SBI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SBI and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBI 47.99% 8.89% 0.83% Runway Growth Finance 39.17% 8.50% 6.55%

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats SBI on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBI

(Get Rating)

SBI Holdings, Inc. engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services. It also provides private equity, venture capital fund management, M&A advisory, commercial banking, investment advisory and management, and rating information services; real estate secured loans; and rent guarantees for rental housing. In addition, the company researches, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products, health foods, and cosmetics; develops, produces, sells, and maintains medical information integration systems; and researches and develops antibody drugs and nucleic acid medicines for cancer and immunology. Further, it operates a fund-raising platform; acts as a crypto-asset broker; develops, manufactures, and sells crypto-asset mining systems; operates and develops cybersecurity systems; provides blockchain platform; invests in real estate properties; exports used cars; and offers healthcare services, as well as revitalization services. Additionally, the company engages in the mining of digital assets; and e-sports and renewable energy business. The company was formerly known as Softbank Investment Corporation and changed its name to SBI Holdings, Inc. in July 2005. SBI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.