Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Lowered to $45.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.92.

Shares of AA opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.38. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,842,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,643 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Alcoa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,620,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,026,000 after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $318,670,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $213,821,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 15.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,467,000 after acquiring an additional 276,214 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

