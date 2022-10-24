The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Target Price to $6.00

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLTH. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Cue Health Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ HLTH opened at $3.32 on Friday. Cue Health has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.87 million and a P/E ratio of -11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.30.

Insider Activity

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $115,188.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,825 shares of company stock worth $595,823. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cue Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cue Health by 813.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

