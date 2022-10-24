Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $138.17 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

