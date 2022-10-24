Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.70.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.58. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 18.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 902.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.