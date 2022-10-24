Morgan Stanley Cuts CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $27.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

