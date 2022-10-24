Cowen Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $149.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $195.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $172.20.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67. Crown Castle has a one year low of $122.90 and a one year high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.57.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.06%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. FMR LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Crown Castle by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after purchasing an additional 662,907 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.