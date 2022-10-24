Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Cowen

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. Insmed had a negative net margin of 188.04% and a negative return on equity of 154.14%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 251,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

