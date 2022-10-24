Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.71.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

